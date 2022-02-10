Imran Uzzaman
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|14
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|267
|High Score
|65
|Average
|20.53
|Strike Rate
|134.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|16
|4s
|22
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|184
|High Score
|75
|Average
|23.00
|Strike Rate
|82.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|6
|4s
|18
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0