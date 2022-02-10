                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Imran Uzzaman

Imran Uzzaman
NationalityBangladesh
Role
Born
Age27 years, 9 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches17
Innings14
Not Out1
Runs267
High Score65
Average20.53
Strike Rate134.17
100s0
50s1
6s16
4s22
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out0
Runs184
High Score75
Average23.00
Strike Rate82.14
100s0
50s1
6s6
4s18
Matches17
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
