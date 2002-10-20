Tanzim Hasan Sakib Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 4 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|21
|39
|12
|Innings
|1
|10
|19
|18
|Not Out
|1
|6
|6
|2
|Runs
|14
|70
|167
|217
|High Score
|14
|41
|26
|33
|Average
|17.50
|12.84
|13.56
|Strike Rate
|175.00
|120.68
|80.28
|42.80
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|4
|6
|8
|4S
|1
|6
|12
|19
