                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Qasim Akram

Qasim Akram
NationalityPakistan
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age19 years, 8 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches11
Innings7
Not Out1
Runs82
High Score24
Average13.66
Strike Rate160.78
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s9
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out4
Runs462
High Score108
Average57.75
Strike Rate101.31
100s1
50s3
6s8
4s42
Matches11
Innings7
overs22
Runs171
wickets3
bestinning2/7
bestmatch2/7
Average57.00
econ7.77
Strike Rate44.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings10
overs58.1
Runs378
wickets6
bestinning2/36
bestmatch2/36
Average63.00
econ6.49
Strike Rate58.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.