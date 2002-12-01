Qasim Akram
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 8 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|82
|High Score
|24
|Average
|13.66
|Strike Rate
|160.78
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|9
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|462
|High Score
|108
|Average
|57.75
|Strike Rate
|101.31
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|42
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|overs
|22
|Runs
|171
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/7
|bestmatch
|2/7
|Average
|57.00
|econ
|7.77
|Strike Rate
|44.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|10
|overs
|58.1
|Runs
|378
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|2/36
|bestmatch
|2/36
|Average
|63.00
|econ
|6.49
|Strike Rate
|58.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0