Aahan Gopinath Achar
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|23 years, 4 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|2
|High Score
|2
|Average
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|13
|Runs
|76
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|2/21
|bestmatch
|2/21
|Average
|15.20
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|15.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|8
|Runs
|41
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.12
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0