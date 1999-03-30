                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Aahan Gopinath Achar

Aahan Gopinath Achar
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age23 years, 4 months, 25 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings2
Not Out2
Runs2
High Score2
Average
Strike Rate100.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs2
High Score2
Average2.00
Strike Rate66.66
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings5
overs13
Runs76
wickets5
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average15.20
econ5.84
Strike Rate15.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs13
Runs76
wickets5
bestinning2/21
bestmatch2/21
Average15.20
econ5.84
Strike Rate15.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs8
Runs41
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.12
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
