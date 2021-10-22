Surendran Chandramohan
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|436
|High Score
|66
|Average
|31.14
|Strike Rate
|119.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|16
|4s
|44
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|436
|High Score
|66
|Average
|31.14
|Strike Rate
|119.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|16
|4s
|44
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|237
|High Score
|80
|Average
|47.40
|Strike Rate
|71.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|26
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0