Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Surendran Chandramohan

Surendran Chandramohan
NationalitySingapore
RoleBatsman
Born
Age
Matches15
Innings15
Not Out1
Runs436
High Score66
Average31.14
Strike Rate119.12
100s0
50s3
6s16
4s44
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs237
High Score80
Average47.40
Strike Rate71.17
100s0
50s3
6s8
4s26
Matches15
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
