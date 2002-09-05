
Adithya Ashok Career, Biography & More

Adithya Ashok
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age21 years, 5 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches120166
Innings01267
Not Out0703
Runs0348823
High Score092215
Average6.8014.665.75
Strike Rate87.1759.8629.48
100S0000
50S0000
6S0000
4S0374
OverviewT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 120166
Innings 1201510
overs 468.2123.2232
Runs 28484697745
wickets 1222122
bestinning 1/283/84/255/94
bestmatch 1/283/84/257/162
Average 28.0022.0033.1933.86
econ 7.007.085.653.21
Strike Rate 24.018.635.263.2
4W 0010
5W 0002
10w 0000
