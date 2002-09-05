Adithya Ashok Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 5 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|20
|16
|6
|Innings
|0
|12
|6
|7
|Not Out
|0
|7
|0
|3
|Runs
|0
|34
|88
|23
|High Score
|0
|9
|22
|15
|Average
|6.80
|14.66
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|87.17
|59.86
|29.48
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4S
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Overview
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|1
|20
|16
|6
|Innings
|1
|20
|15
|10
|overs
|4
|68.2
|123.2
|232
|Runs
|28
|484
|697
|745
|wickets
|1
|22
|21
|22
|bestinning
|1/28
|3/8
|4/25
|5/94
|bestmatch
|1/28
|3/8
|4/25
|7/162
|Average
|28.00
|22.00
|33.19
|33.86
|econ
|7.00
|7.08
|5.65
|3.21
|Strike Rate
|24.0
|18.6
|35.2
|63.2
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0