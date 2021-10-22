                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Vinoth Baskaran

NationalitySingapore
RoleBowlers
Born
Age32 years, 3 months, 8 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches13
Innings5
Not Out3
Runs18
High Score14
Average9.00
Strike Rate78.26
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings4
Not Out3
Runs10
High Score6
Average10.00
Strike Rate62.50
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s1
Matches13
Innings13
overs38
Runs258
wickets7
bestinning2/13
bestmatch2/13
Average36.85
econ6.78
Strike Rate32.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs44
Runs163
wickets8
bestinning3/32
bestmatch3/32
Average20.37
econ3.70
Strike Rate33.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
