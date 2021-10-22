Vinoth Baskaran
|Nationality
|Singapore
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 3 months, 8 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|14
|Average
|9.00
|Strike Rate
|78.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|10
|High Score
|6
|Average
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|62.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|1
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|38
|Runs
|258
|wickets
|7
|bestinning
|2/13
|bestmatch
|2/13
|Average
|36.85
|econ
|6.78
|Strike Rate
|32.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|44
|Runs
|163
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/32
|bestmatch
|3/32
|Average
|20.37
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|33.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0