Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age
Matches5
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs4
High Score4
Average4.00
Strike Rate57.14
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out1
Runs0
High Score0
Average
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches5
Innings5
overs13.5
Runs100
wickets4
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average25.00
econ7.22
Strike Rate20.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings1
overs5
Runs41
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.20
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
