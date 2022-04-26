Matheesha Pathirana
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|4
|High Score
|4
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|57.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|13.5
|Runs
|100
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|25.00
|econ
|7.22
|Strike Rate
|20.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|overs
|5
|Runs
|41
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.20
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0