Abdul Bangalzai
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|19 years, 5 months, 20 days
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|44
|High Score
|32
|Average
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|93.61
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|92
|High Score
|36
|Average
|13.14
|Strike Rate
|68.14
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|9
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|8.57
|Strike Rate
|21.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0