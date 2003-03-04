                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









Abdul Bangalzai

Abdul Bangalzai
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age19 years, 5 months, 20 days
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches4
Innings4
Not Out0
Runs44
High Score32
Average11.00
Strike Rate93.61
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches7
Innings7
Not Out0
Runs92
High Score36
Average13.14
Strike Rate68.14
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s9
Matches4
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings3
overs7
Runs60
wickets2
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average30.00
econ8.57
Strike Rate21.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
