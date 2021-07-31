                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Nathan Ellis

Nathan Ellis
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 11 months, 2 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches2
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs1
High Score1
Average1.00
Strike Rate14.28
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches33
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs113
High Score14
Average9.41
Strike Rate112.99
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s7
Matches11
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs94
High Score31
Average18.80
Strike Rate77.68
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches2
Innings2
overs8
Runs50
wickets5
bestinning3/34
bestmatch3/34
Average10.00
econ6.25
Strike Rate9.60
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches33
Innings33
overs118.2
Runs951
wickets38
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average25.02
econ8.03
Strike Rate18.60
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches11
Innings11
overs78
Runs380
wickets16
bestinning5/38
bestmatch5/38
Average23.75
econ4.87
Strike Rate29.20
4W0
5W1
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.