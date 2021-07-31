Nathan Ellis
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 11 months, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|1
|High Score
|1
|Average
|1.00
|Strike Rate
|14.28
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|113
|High Score
|14
|Average
|9.41
|Strike Rate
|112.99
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|7
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|94
|High Score
|31
|Average
|18.80
|Strike Rate
|77.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|8
|Runs
|50
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/34
|bestmatch
|3/34
|Average
|10.00
|econ
|6.25
|Strike Rate
|9.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|33
|Innings
|33
|overs
|118.2
|Runs
|951
|wickets
|38
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|25.02
|econ
|8.03
|Strike Rate
|18.60
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|11
|overs
|78
|Runs
|380
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|5/38
|bestmatch
|5/38
|Average
|23.75
|econ
|4.87
|Strike Rate
|29.20
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0