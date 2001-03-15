Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|24
|High Score
|18
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|92.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|130
|High Score
|40
|Average
|16.25
|Strike Rate
|125.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|11
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|overs
|7
|Runs
|44
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|44.00
|econ
|6.28
|Strike Rate
|42.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|9
|overs
|19
|Runs
|169
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/20
|bestmatch
|1/20
|Average
|169.00
|econ
|8.89
|Strike Rate
|114.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|1
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0