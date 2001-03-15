                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton
NationalityNamibia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age21 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches3
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs24
High Score18
Average12.00
Strike Rate92.30
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches12
Innings9
Not Out1
Runs130
High Score40
Average16.25
Strike Rate125.00
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s11
Matches1
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings3
overs7
Runs44
wickets1
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average44.00
econ6.28
Strike Rate42.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings9
overs19
Runs169
wickets1
bestinning1/20
bestmatch1/20
Average169.00
econ8.89
Strike Rate114.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches1
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
