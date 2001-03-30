                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Mohammad Haris

NationalityPakistan
Role
Born
Age21 years, 4 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs85
High Score79
Average42.50
Strike Rate104.93
100s0
50s1
6s1
4s9
Matches9
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs289
High Score100
Average41.28
Strike Rate102.84
100s1
50s2
6s6
4s30
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
