Mohammad Haris
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|21 years, 4 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|85
|High Score
|79
|Average
|42.50
|Strike Rate
|104.93
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|9
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|289
|High Score
|100
|Average
|41.28
|Strike Rate
|102.84
|100s
|1
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|30
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0