Rahul Buddhi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 11 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|222
|High Score
|38
|Average
|31.71
|Strike Rate
|136.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|21
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|111
|High Score
|49
|Average
|22.20
|Strike Rate
|87.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|9
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.2
|Runs
|4
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0