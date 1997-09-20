                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Rahul Buddhi

Rahul Buddhi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 11 months, 4 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out5
Runs222
High Score38
Average31.71
Strike Rate136.19
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s21
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs111
High Score49
Average22.20
Strike Rate87.40
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s9
Matches12
Innings1
overs0.2
Runs4
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ12.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
