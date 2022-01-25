Romesh Kaluwitharana
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 9 months,
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|78
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1933
|High Score
|132
|Average
|26.12
|Strike Rate
|60.34
|100s
|3
|50s
|9
|6s
|6
|4s
|284
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|181
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|3711
|High Score
|102
|Average
|22.22
|Strike Rate
|77.70
|100s
|2
|50s
|23
|6s
|17
|4s
|411
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|158
|High Score
|80
|Average
|31.60
|Strike Rate
|141.07
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|15
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|243
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|5876
|High Score
|140
|Average
|26.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|36
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|219
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|8050
|High Score
|192
|Average
|39.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|16
|50s
|49
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|189
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/24
|bestmatch
|2/24
|Average
|12.00
|econ
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|6.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|251
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|16
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/16
|Average
|8.00
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|6.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|145
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0