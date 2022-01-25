                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Romesh Kaluwitharana

NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 9 months,
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches49
Innings78
Not Out4
Runs1933
High Score132
Average26.12
Strike Rate60.34
100s3
50s9
6s6
4s284
Matches189
Innings181
Not Out14
Runs3711
High Score102
Average22.22
Strike Rate77.70
100s2
50s23
6s17
4s411
Matches5
Innings5
Not Out0
Runs158
High Score80
Average31.60
Strike Rate141.07
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s15
Matches251
Innings243
Not Out21
Runs5876
High Score140
Average26.46
Strike Rate
100s5
50s36
6s0
4s0
Matches145
Innings219
Not Out15
Runs8050
High Score192
Average39.46
Strike Rate
100s16
50s49
6s0
4s0
Matches49
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches189
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings1
overs2
Runs24
wickets2
bestinning2/24
bestmatch2/24
Average12.00
econ12.00
Strike Rate6.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches251
Innings0
overs2
Runs16
wickets2
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/16
Average8.00
econ8.00
Strike Rate6.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches145
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
