Shahadat Hossain
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|36 years, 17 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|3731
|High Score
|0
|Average
|51.81
|Strike Rate
|74.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|6
|4s
|69
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|2143
|High Score
|0
|Average
|45.59
|Strike Rate
|46.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|198
|High Score
|0
|Average
|49.50
|Strike Rate
|30.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|818
|High Score
|0
|Average
|30.29
|Strike Rate
|22.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|0
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|4741
|High Score
|0
|Average
|37.33
|Strike Rate
|39.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|160
|Not Out
|41
|Runs
|1271
|High Score
|40
|Average
|10.68
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|69
|overs
|896.4
|Runs
|521
|wickets
|72
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|9/97
|Average
|10.01
|econ
|4.16
|Strike Rate
|45.94
|4W
|2
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|27
|overs
|366.2
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|47
|bestinning
|3/34
|bestmatch
|3/34
|Average
|7.90
|econ
|5.84
|Strike Rate
|52.31
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|5
|overs
|20
|Runs
|8
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/22
|bestmatch
|2/22
|Average
|4.00
|econ
|9.90
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|14
|overs
|68
|Runs
|49
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/20
|bestmatch
|3/20
|Average
|8.16
|econ
|8.57
|Strike Rate
|100.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|122
|Innings
|74
|overs
|839.4
|Runs
|316
|wickets
|127
|bestinning
|5/40
|bestmatch
|5/40
|Average
|9.29
|econ
|5.64
|Strike Rate
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|112
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2431.2
|Runs
|9439
|wickets
|258
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|Average
|36.58
|econ
|3.88
|Strike Rate
|56.5
|4W
|9
|5W
|9
|10W
|0