                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Shahadat Hossain

Shahadat Hossain
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age36 years, 17 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches38
Innings60
Not Out17
Runs3731
High Score0
Average51.81
Strike Rate74.70
100s0
50s0
6s6
4s69
Matches51
Innings50
Not Out17
Runs2143
High Score0
Average45.59
Strike Rate46.70
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs198
High Score0
Average49.50
Strike Rate30.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches34
Innings32
Not Out6
Runs818
High Score0
Average30.29
Strike Rate22.20
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches122
Innings0
Not Out40
Runs4741
High Score0
Average37.33
Strike Rate39.60
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches112
Innings160
Not Out41
Runs1271
High Score40
Average10.68
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches38
Innings69
overs896.4
Runs521
wickets72
bestinning6/27
bestmatch9/97
Average10.01
econ4.16
Strike Rate45.94
4W2
5W4
10W0
Matches51
Innings27
overs366.2
Runs79
wickets47
bestinning3/34
bestmatch3/34
Average7.90
econ5.84
Strike Rate52.31
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches6
Innings5
overs20
Runs8
wickets4
bestinning2/22
bestmatch2/22
Average4.00
econ9.90
Strike Rate66.66
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings14
overs68
Runs49
wickets19
bestinning3/20
bestmatch3/20
Average8.16
econ8.57
Strike Rate100.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches122
Innings74
overs839.4
Runs316
wickets127
bestinning5/40
bestmatch5/40
Average9.29
econ5.64
Strike Rate
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches112
Innings0
overs2431.2
Runs9439
wickets258
bestinning6/27
bestmatch
Average36.58
econ3.88
Strike Rate56.5
4W9
5W9
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.