Gavin Murgatroyd
|Nationality
|Namibia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 10 months, 5 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|90
|High Score
|52
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|62.06
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|375
|High Score
|53
|Average
|23.43
|Strike Rate
|60.38
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0