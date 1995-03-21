Ehsan Nawaz
|Nationality
|Hong Kong
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|30
|High Score
|11
|Average
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|34.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|1
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|0
|High Score
|0
|Average
|0.00
|Strike Rate
|0.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|68
|High Score
|16
|Average
|6.18
|Strike Rate
|43.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|5
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|28
|Average
|58.00
|Strike Rate
|25.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|6
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|overs
|85.3
|Runs
|458
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|4/47
|bestmatch
|4/47
|Average
|28.62
|econ
|5.35
|Strike Rate
|32.00
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|5
|overs
|7.4
|Runs
|79
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/22
|bestmatch
|1/22
|Average
|39.50
|econ
|10.30
|Strike Rate
|23.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|13.4
|Runs
|103
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|2/8
|bestmatch
|2/8
|Average
|25.75
|econ
|7.53
|Strike Rate
|20.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|20
|Innings
|20
|overs
|130.3
|Runs
|695
|wickets
|20
|bestinning
|4/47
|bestmatch
|4/47
|Average
|34.75
|econ
|5.32
|Strike Rate
|39.10
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|7
|overs
|65.5
|Runs
|218
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/85
|bestmatch
|5/93
|Average
|36.33
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|65.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0