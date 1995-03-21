                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ehsan Nawaz

Ehsan Nawaz
NationalityHong Kong
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches12
Innings10
Not Out4
Runs30
High Score11
Average5.00
Strike Rate34.48
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches5
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches7
Innings1
Not Out0
Runs0
High Score0
Average0.00
Strike Rate0.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches20
Innings17
Not Out6
Runs68
High Score16
Average6.18
Strike Rate43.58
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches4
Innings5
Not Out4
Runs58
High Score28
Average58.00
Strike Rate25.43
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s6
Matches12
Innings12
overs85.3
Runs458
wickets16
bestinning4/47
bestmatch4/47
Average28.62
econ5.35
Strike Rate32.00
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches5
Innings5
overs7.4
Runs79
wickets2
bestinning1/22
bestmatch1/22
Average39.50
econ10.30
Strike Rate23.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches7
Innings7
overs13.4
Runs103
wickets4
bestinning2/8
bestmatch2/8
Average25.75
econ7.53
Strike Rate20.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches20
Innings20
overs130.3
Runs695
wickets20
bestinning4/47
bestmatch4/47
Average34.75
econ5.32
Strike Rate39.10
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches4
Innings7
overs65.5
Runs218
wickets6
bestinning3/85
bestmatch5/93
Average36.33
econ3.31
Strike Rate65.8
4W0
5W0
10W0
