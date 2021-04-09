                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Indian Premier League News Updates

'Tired' Shakib feels more confident after reaching Super 12s

'Tired' Shakib feels more confident after reaching Super 12s

Bangladesh ace all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan has expressed relief after reaching the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20World Cup 2021 but also said that he’s feeling bit tired at the momen
Read Full Article
Shakib to travel Oman by road for safety

Shakib to travel Oman by road for safety

Bangladeshi all-rounder Shakib AlHasan is going to start the T20 World Cup mission without any rest. Thecricketer, who’s busy in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is joining the tea
Read Full Article
Still I haven't left behind: Dhoni hints at playing next season after IPL final

Still I haven't left behind: Dhoni hints at playing next season after IPL final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captainMS Dhoni gives hints to continue his career in the franchise in the upcomingedition and also talks about the final which his team won by 27 runs ag
Read Full Article
That catch changed it for us: Jadeja about Iyer's catch

That catch changed it for us: Jadeja about Iyer's catch

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)all-rounder expresses his joy after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) in the IPL 2021 final and also said that the catch he took of VenkateshIye
Read Full Article
Hazlewood seeing IPL as 'perfect preparation' for T20 World Cup

Hazlewood seeing IPL as 'perfect preparation' for T20 World Cup

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood isseeing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 as the perfect preparation for theupcoming T20 World Cup in UAE, same venues where IPL’s second leg has bee
Read Full Article
Dominant CSK outclass KKR to clinch 4th IPL title

Dominant CSK outclass KKR to clinch 4th IPL title

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defendedthe total of 192 runs comfortably against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in theIndian Premier League 2021 final and won the match by 27 runs to claim
Read Full Article

Points Table

Indian Premier League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals14104000.48120
2Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings1495000.45518
3Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore149500-0.14018
4Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders1477000.58714
5Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians1477000.11614
6Punjab KingsPunjab Kings146800-0.00112
7Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals145900-0.99310
8Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad1431100-0.5456
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.