South Africa tour of Ireland News Updates
SA too strong for Ireland, complete 3-0 sweep
South Africa, without a majority of their key players, have proved too strong for Ireland as they seal 3-0 whitewash in the T20I series.South Africa rested Quinton de Kock, RassieRead Full Article
Killer Miller stars as SA take T20I series
South Africa have won their second away T20I series in a row as they thumped Ireland by 42 runs in the second T20I to take three-match series 2-0 in Belfast.Electing to bat first,Read Full Article
Shamsi leads SA 1-0 up in T20I series
South Africa have begun the three-match series against Ireland with a comfortable 33-run win in the first T20I at Malahide, Dublin.Losing the toss and batting first, South Africa wRead Full Article
ICC penalises three Ireland players
Three Ireland players have been found guilty of breaching ICC players' code of conduct during the third ODI against South Africa at Malahide.Fast bowler Josh Little has been finedRead Full Article
Malan, de Kock tons fire SA to level series
South Africa have made a strong comeback in a high-scoring third ODI against Ireland to level series 1-1 and gain all important 10 World Cup Super League points.Janneman Malan hitRead Full Article
Balbirnie century gives Ireland first ever win against South Africa
Ireland beat South Africa for the first time in ODIs on Tuesday (July 13) in Malahide as they won the match by 43 runs. With the win, Ireland have got 10 Super League points and moRead Full Article