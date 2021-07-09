                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Australia tour of West Indies News Updates

Conditions brought Aussies undone: Ponting on Bangladesh series result

Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, has reacted to Australia's recent woes in T20Is where they have succumbed defeats in the West Indies and Bangladesh.In both tours, an under
Read Full Article
Australia end WI tour with 2-1 ODI series win

Australia have finished their Caribbean tour on a high note, beating the West Indies by 6 wickets in the deciding third ODI at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown.Australia go into Banglad
Read Full Article
WI run through Australia to keep series alive

48 hours after toss, the 2nd ODI went underway and the West Indies ended up triumphant by four wickets against Australia to square series 1-1.West Indies' XI remained the same but
Read Full Article
Aaron Finch set to miss Bangladesh tour

Australia white-ball captain Aaron Finch will miss the last ODI against West Indies and the five-match T20I tour of Bangladesh.Finch sustained an injury to his right knee during th
Read Full Article
West India-Australia series rescheduled after Covid-19 case

Coronavirus fear hit in the three-match ODI series between Australia and the West Indies. Due to which the second match was postponed after the toss. However, the match was not can
Read Full Article
WI-Aus ODI suspended after positive Covid result

West Indies vs Australia 2nd ODI (as part of World Cup Super League) in Bridgetown has been postponed after a positive Covid-19 result returned.The positive result came from a supp
Read Full Article
