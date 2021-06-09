                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Vitality Blast News Updates

Indian All-Rounder Washington Sundar plays for Lancashire this season

Indian All-Rounder Washington Sundar plays for Lancashire this season

Lancashire have announced the signing of Indian all-rounders Washington Sundar for the current season. Washington, who is absent through injury, will join the team after rehab. Thi
Read Full Article
Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast

Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian Premi
Read Full Article
Naseem Shah leaves the T20 Blasts and returns to Pakistan due to 'family emergency'

Naseem Shah leaves the T20 Blasts and returns to Pakistan due to 'family emergency'

Naseem Shah, the Pakistani fast bowler, has returned home from his stint at County Cricket near Gloucestershire after his father fell ill.Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah, who re
Read Full Article
Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career

Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career

Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and se
Read Full Article
Watch: Ben Strokes returns to action with an incredible catch!

Watch: Ben Strokes returns to action with an incredible catch!

England's all-rounder Ben Stokes was injured during the IPL 2021. He suffered a finger injury during a game against Punjab Kings and been ruled out of IPL 2021. As of now, he seems
Read Full Article
Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021

Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021

Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The rem
Read Full Article

Points Table

NORTH GROUP

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1NottinghamshireNottinghamshire1492031.50321
2YorkshireYorkshire1475020.27916
3LancashireLancashire1475020.20516
4WarwickshireWarwickshire1476010.00615
5WorcestershireWorcestershire146602-0.62914
6LeicestershireLeicestershire1468000.08012
7DerbyshireDerbyshire144703-0.32611
8DurhamDurham145801-0.32711
9NorthamptonshireNorthamptonshire144802-0.84910

SOUTH GROUP

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1KentKent1494010.57819
2SomersetSomerset1484020.35418
3SussexSussex1463230.34417
4HampshireHampshire1465030.38815
5SurreySurrey1465210.26115
6GloucestershireGloucestershire1466020.17314
7EssexEssex145801-0.28411
8MiddlesexMiddlesex144901-0.3549
9GlamorganGlamorgan143902-1.3718
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.