Vitality Blast News Updates
Indian All-Rounder Washington Sundar plays for Lancashire this season
Lancashire have announced the signing of Indian all-rounders Washington Sundar for the current season. Washington, who is absent through injury, will join the team after rehab. ThiRead Full Article
Lynn dominating Vitality T20 Blast
Australian batsman Chris Lynn is oneof the most destructive batsmen in world cricket. However, the Australiancricketer did not get a team in this year's edition of the Indian PremiRead Full Article
Naseem Shah leaves the T20 Blasts and returns to Pakistan due to 'family emergency'
Naseem Shah, the Pakistani fast bowler, has returned home from his stint at County Cricket near Gloucestershire after his father fell ill.Pakistan's young pacer Naseem Shah, who reRead Full Article
Robinson suspended for 8 matches but cleared to resume England career
Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) Panel has announced on Saturday (July 3) that England pacer Ollie Robinson has been given an eight-match suspension for historical racist and seRead Full Article
Watch: Ben Strokes returns to action with an incredible catch!
England's all-rounder Ben Stokes was injured during the IPL 2021. He suffered a finger injury during a game against Punjab Kings and been ruled out of IPL 2021. As of now, he seemsRead Full Article
Rashid to play Vitality Blast after completion of PSL 2021
Afghanistan star spinner Rashid Khan will join up with his Vitality Blast team Sussex Sharks after the remaining stage of Pakistan Super League (2021) concludes in mid-June.The remRead Full Article
Points Table
NORTH GROUP
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Nottinghamshire
|14
|9
|2
|0
|3
|1.503
|21
|2
|Yorkshire
|14
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0.279
|16
|3
|Lancashire
|14
|7
|5
|0
|2
|0.205
|16
|4
|Warwickshire
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|0.006
|15
|5
|Worcestershire
|14
|6
|6
|0
|2
|-0.629
|14
|6
|Leicestershire
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0.080
|12
|7
|Derbyshire
|14
|4
|7
|0
|3
|-0.326
|11
|8
|Durham
|14
|5
|8
|0
|1
|-0.327
|11
|9
|Northamptonshire
|14
|4
|8
|0
|2
|-0.849
|10