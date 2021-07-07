                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe News Updates

Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan faced a lot of controversies recently by signing an advertisement dealwith an online portal named Betwinner News. But, finally, it ended
Bangladesh national teamcricketers have flown to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play Asia Cup. Under theleadership of Shakib Al Hasan, the Tigers are dreaming of doing well in theAs
Bangladesh national teamcricketers have left for the country on August 23 (Tuesday) for Asia Cupmission. They flew to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a 5 pm flight from HazratShahjal
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has a contract with Russell Domingo till November 2023. But for the time being,Domingo will not have to work with the T20 team. The head coach of the
Many questions have been raisedabout two experienced Bangladesh cricketers- Mahmudullah Riyad and MushfiqurRahim's T20 performance in recent times. These two batsmen have not been
Tigers' Test and T20 captainShakib Al Hasan has expressed frustration over the player shortage in thecountry's cricket. Shakib was speaking at the official press conference aheadof
