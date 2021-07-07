Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe News Updates
Shakib reluctant to talk about his deal with Betwinner news
Bangladesh star all-rounder ShakibAl Hasan faced a lot of controversies recently by signing an advertisement dealwith an online portal named Betwinner News. But, finally, it endedRead Full Article
Nasum wants to perform his best in Asia Cup
Bangladesh national teamcricketers have flown to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to play Asia Cup. Under theleadership of Shakib Al Hasan, the Tigers are dreaming of doing well in theAsRead Full Article
Bijoy and Taskin's arrival in UAE delayed due to visa issues
Bangladesh national teamcricketers have left for the country on August 23 (Tuesday) for Asia Cupmission. They flew to United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a 5 pm flight from HazratShahjalRead Full Article
Domingo happy with BCB's decision
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)has a contract with Russell Domingo till November 2023. But for the time being,Domingo will not have to work with the T20 team. The head coach of theRead Full Article
They know what their responsibilities are: Shakib about Mushfiqur and Riyad
Many questions have been raisedabout two experienced Bangladesh cricketers- Mahmudullah Riyad and MushfiqurRahim's T20 performance in recent times. These two batsmen have not beenRead Full Article
Shakib shows frustration about BPL
Tigers' Test and T20 captainShakib Al Hasan has expressed frustration over the player shortage in thecountry's cricket. Shakib was speaking at the official press conference aheadofRead Full Article