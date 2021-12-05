                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Big Bash League News Updates

BBL 2022: Boult and Russell join the BBL draft platinum players

BBL 2022: Boult and Russell join the BBL draft platinum players

New Zealand pace-bowler Trent Boult and West Indies heavy-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell are among 12 stars leading the 'Platinum category' of players in the first round of the
Read Full Article
Australian star Steve Smith declines Sydney Sixers offer for upcoming BBL

Australian star Steve Smith declines Sydney Sixers offer for upcoming BBL

Australia star batter Steve Smith has reportedly turned down an offer from the Sydney Sixers with the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season on the horizon.Steve Smith has reportedl
Read Full Article
BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL

BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL

Kurtis Patterson's desire to spend Christmas at home with his newborn son has prompted the opening batter to leave Perth and return to the Sydney Sixers.Fearing his T20 career was
Read Full Article
BBL 12: Pakistan's biggest superstars take part in the Big Bash League Draft

BBL 12: Pakistan's biggest superstars take part in the Big Bash League Draft

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have announced their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League 2022 and have been nominated for the opening draft.MELBOURNE: Acco
Read Full Article
BBL 2022: Melbourne Renegades gets his 1st pick in BBL overseas draft

BBL 2022: Melbourne Renegades gets his 1st pick in BBL overseas draft

Melbourne Renegades will get first pick in the BBL overseas draft next month, while Hobart Hurricanes will be last in the opening round.The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 draft and
Read Full Article
BBL: Faf du Plessis nominated for Overseas Draft in BBL 12

BBL: Faf du Plessis nominated for Overseas Draft in BBL 12

Former South Africa national cricket team skipper and current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has added his name to the list of BBL 12 overseas draft nomin
Read Full Article

Points Table

BBL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Perth ScorchersPerth Scorchers14113000.92222
2Sydney SixersSydney Sixers1494101.11019
3Sydney ThunderSydney Thunder1495000.61118
4Melbourne StarsMelbourne Stars147700-0.22214
5Hobart HurricanesHobart Hurricanes147700-0.32614
6Adelaide StrikersAdelaide Strikers1468000.23712
7Melbourne RenegadesMelbourne Renegades1431010-1.4777
8Brisbane HeatBrisbane Heat1431100-0.9056
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.