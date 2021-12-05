Big Bash League News Updates
BBL 2022: Boult and Russell join the BBL draft platinum players
New Zealand pace-bowler Trent Boult and West Indies heavy-hitting all-rounder Andre Russell are among 12 stars leading the 'Platinum category' of players in the first round of theRead Full Article
Australian star Steve Smith declines Sydney Sixers offer for upcoming BBL
Australia star batter Steve Smith has reportedly turned down an offer from the Sydney Sixers with the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) season on the horizon.Steve Smith has reportedlRead Full Article
BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL
Kurtis Patterson's desire to spend Christmas at home with his newborn son has prompted the opening batter to leave Perth and return to the Sydney Sixers.Fearing his T20 career wasRead Full Article
BBL 12: Pakistan's biggest superstars take part in the Big Bash League Draft
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have announced their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League 2022 and have been nominated for the opening draft.MELBOURNE: AccoRead Full Article
BBL 2022: Melbourne Renegades gets his 1st pick in BBL overseas draft
Melbourne Renegades will get first pick in the BBL overseas draft next month, while Hobart Hurricanes will be last in the opening round.The Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 draft andRead Full Article
BBL: Faf du Plessis nominated for Overseas Draft in BBL 12
Former South Africa national cricket team skipper and current Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis has added his name to the list of BBL 12 overseas draft nominRead Full Article
Points Table
BBL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Perth Scorchers
|14
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0.922
|22
|2
|Sydney Sixers
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1.110
|19
|3
|Sydney Thunder
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0.611
|18
|4
|Melbourne Stars
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|-0.222
|14
|5
|Hobart Hurricanes
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|-0.326
|14
|6
|Adelaide Strikers
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0.237
|12
|7
|Melbourne Renegades
|14
|3
|10
|1
|0
|-1.477
|7
|8
|Brisbane Heat
|14
|3
|11
|0
|0
|-0.905
|6