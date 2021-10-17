                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates

I do not understand how can you win these many matches if you are conservative: Rohit

India’s limited-overs captainRohit Sharma talks about the team’s performance in the shortest format ahead ofthe five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on Friday (July
No Williamson-Warner in Pietersen's WC dream XI

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 finished on November 14. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the best World Cup 11 as per his view. There is no Indian cricketer in
Harbhajan name Williamson as captain in his WC Team

Captain Babar Azam was a big contributor to the performance of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. However, Harbhajan Singh did not kept the cricketerin his best XI of the World Cup!H
If 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst: Rizwan

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury during the ICC Twenty/20 World Cupand recalled what he was told by th
Shoaib criticize outrageous Aussie celebration as disgusting!

Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted angrilyto a typical Australian Cricket Team celebration after clinching maiden T20 title.The video of such peculiar celebration
Hasaranga surprises with highest wicket taker in T20 WC

Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the honor of being the Twenty/20 World Cup 2021's top wicket taker, leaving behind all the big names.Hasaranga surprises with highest wi
Points Table

GROUP 2

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1PakistanPakistan550001.58310
2New ZealandNew Zealand541001.1628
3IndiaIndia532001.7476
4AfghanistanAfghanistan523001.0534
5NamibiaNamibia51400-1.8902
6ScotlandScotland50500-3.5430

GROUP 1

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1EnglandEngland541002.4648
2AustraliaAustralia541001.2168
3South AfricaSouth Africa541000.7398
4Sri LankaSri Lanka52300-0.2694
5West IndiesWest Indies51400-1.6412
6BangladeshBangladesh50500-2.3830

GROUP A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri LankaSri Lanka330003.7546
2NamibiaNamibia32100-0.5234
3IrelandIreland31200-0.8532
4NetherlandsNetherlands30300-2.4600

GROUP B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1ScotlandScotland330000.7756
2BangladeshBangladesh321001.7334
3OmanOman31200-0.0252
4Papua New GuineaPapua New Guinea30300-2.6550
