ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates
I do not understand how can you win these many matches if you are conservative: Rohit
India’s limited-overs captainRohit Sharma talks about the team’s performance in the shortest format ahead ofthe five-match T20I series against West Indies starting on Friday (JulyRead Full Article
No Williamson-Warner in Pietersen's WC dream XI
The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 finished on November 14. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has announced the best World Cup 11 as per his view. There is no Indian cricketer inRead Full Article
Harbhajan name Williamson as captain in his WC Team
Captain Babar Azam was a big contributor to the performance of Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021. However, Harbhajan Singh did not kept the cricketerin his best XI of the World Cup!HRead Full Article
If 20 minutes late, both my windpipes would have burst: Rizwan
Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan, who made a full recovery, has shared details of the seriousness of the injury during the ICC Twenty/20 World Cupand recalled what he was told by thRead Full Article
Shoaib criticize outrageous Aussie celebration as disgusting!
Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has reacted angrilyto a typical Australian Cricket Team celebration after clinching maiden T20 title.The video of such peculiar celebrationRead Full Article
Hasaranga surprises with highest wicket taker in T20 WC
Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the honor of being the Twenty/20 World Cup 2021's top wicket taker, leaving behind all the big names.Hasaranga surprises with highest wiRead Full Article
Points Table
GROUP 2
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Pakistan
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1.583
|10
|2
|New Zealand
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.162
|8
|3
|India
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1.747
|6
|4
|Afghanistan
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1.053
|4
|5
|Namibia
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.890
|2
|6
|Scotland
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-3.543
|0
GROUP 1
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|England
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2.464
|8
|2
|Australia
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1.216
|8
|3
|South Africa
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0.739
|8
|4
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|-0.269
|4
|5
|West Indies
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|-1.641
|2
|6
|Bangladesh
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|-2.383
|0
GROUP A
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Sri Lanka
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3.754
|6
|2
|Namibia
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-0.523
|4
|3
|Ireland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.853
|2
|4
|Netherlands
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.460
|0
GROUP B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0.775
|6
|2
|Bangladesh
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.733
|4
|3
|Oman
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|-0.025
|2
|4
|Papua New Guinea
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.655
|0