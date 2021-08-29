New Zealand tour of Bangladesh News Updates
Tough days for Tigers touring New Zealand
Bangladeshi cricketers are having a challenging time in New Zealand due to quarantine and bio bubble security. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hasan Papon have saiRead Full Article
Concerns regarding New Zealand-Bangladesh series vanishes
Uncertainty over the two-match Test series between hosts New Zealand and visiting Bangladesh has been cleared. The ICC Test Championship series will be played as the scheduled fixRead Full Article
Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?
In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think BangladRead Full Article
Playing on such wickets will end one’s career: Shakib
Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan spoke regarding many aspects related to the recently concluded New Zealand series and the upcoming T20 World Cup. Lots of questions weRead Full Article
Live: Bangladesh make 4 changes as NZ choose to bat
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham yet again won the toss and continued the trend of battingfirst in the 5th match of the five-match T20I series. They series already have been won byBanRead Full Article
Bangladesh batters falter as NZ win dead rubber
New Zealand wonthe fifth match of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh by 27 runs and finishedwith the series 3-2. The Blackcaps displayed complete dominance throughout thRead Full Article