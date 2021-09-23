                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
National T20 Cup News Updates

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the
Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

No doubt enjoying my form but with this form my number one goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half and when that happens I will feel like my runs
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd T20I of Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe will be held between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on 14 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.The third and final T20I of the t
Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian fast bowling sensation Umran Malik and said the last time he was so excited to see an Indian player like Malik was for Sachin Te
Points Table

National T20 Cup

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Khyber PakhtunkhwaKhyber Pakhtunkhwa1064000.79412
2Central Punjab (Pakistan)Central Punjab (Pakistan)1064000.48512
3SindhSindh1064000.36612
4Northern (Pakistan)Northern (Pakistan)106400-0.28312
5Southern Punjab (Pakistan)Southern Punjab (Pakistan)103700-0.5156
6BalochistanBalochistan103700-0.8196
