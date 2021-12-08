The Ashes News Updates
Mighty Australia regains top spot in Test ranking
Aussies moved to the top of the ICC Test rankings surpassing New Zealand and India after claiming 4-0 victory in the Ashes. On the other hand, India lost the series against South
Nasser wants to see Ponting as England coach
The time is not going well forEngland. They have been humiliated at the Ashes, losing the 5-match Test series 4-0. England's cricket is expected to change drastically after this
I'm the right person: Root
England could not resist in front of Australia in the just concluded Ashes. They lost four of the five-match Test series as well as the series 4-0. Since such a performance of th
Australian team stop the champagne celebration for Usman Khawaja after beating Ashes 4-0
When the Australian team wanted to throw a champagne celebration, Usman Khawaja backed down. Showing respect for Khawaja, Cummins interrupted the celebration and called Khawaja ove
England collapse again to give Australia 4-0 win
England will have to wait another four years for a Test victory in Australia as they got blown away on day three night in the fifth and last Ashes Test at Blundstone Arena, Hobart.
Pacers earn Australia lead at Hobart
Australia didn't allow England to bat for even a single day. The visitors were bowled out at 188 runs as host got a healthy lead of 115 runs. Opener David Warner got a pair returni