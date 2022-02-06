West Indies tour of India News Updates
India No.1 in T20Is, Bangladesh sitting at tenth
After another 3-0 whitewash, this time over West Indies, India have displaced England as the No.1 Men's T20I team on the ICC rankings.Both India and England have 269 ratings but In
Washington Sundar ruled out of West Indies T20Is
Indian right-arm spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against West Indies due to a hamstring injury.Washington Sundar ruled
India accomplish clean sweep with another dominating win
The hosts won the third and final ODI of the series by 96 runs on Friday. Chasing 265, West Indies were bowled out for 169 in 38.1 overs after losing 7 wickets for 82 runs.India a
Repeat of Bangladesh tour nightmare for Kohli
The three-match ODI series between hosts India and the visiting West Indies concluded in Ahmedabad. India decided to bat after winning the toss in the third and final match to ens
Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for India
India beat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI on Wednesday. Chasing the target of 238 runs, West Indies were reduced to 193 runs.Brilliant Prasidh ensures series for IndiaYo
Deepak Hooda posts a touching note after his ODI debut against West Indies
The Board of Control for Cricket in India rewarded Deepak Hooda by giving him an opportunity to showcase his mettle in One Day Internationals. The Rajasthan cricketer made his ODI