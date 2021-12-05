                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Lanka Premier League News Updates

LPL scheduled to start from July 31

LPL scheduled to start from July 31

The third edition of the LankanPremier League (LPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, will starton July 31. Amidst the instability in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (
Read Full Article
SLC introduces bizarre policies for retirement of players

SLC introduces bizarre policies for retirement of players

Sri Lanka Cricket has introduced new policies regarding the retirement of players from international cricket and their participation in domestic leagues.Sri Lanka Cricket has intro
Read Full Article
Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain debuts in LPL, takes two wickets

Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain debuts in LPL, takes two wickets

Sri Lankan franchise-based T20tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), kicked off on Sunday (December 5). DambullaGiants and Kandy Warriors faced off each other on the second day of
Read Full Article
LPL: Five teams and their Squad

LPL: Five teams and their Squad

The Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021) Player Draft was held on Tuesday night (November 9) and some marquee players from across the world were picked up by five franchises along with
Read Full Article
Five Tigers got teams after LPL draft

Five Tigers got teams after LPL draft

Five Bangladeshi cricketers have been selected in the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) franchise cricket tournament. Mohammad Mithun and Taskin are among the cricketers.Five Tigers
Read Full Article
Faf du Plessis to play in LPL for first time

Faf du Plessis to play in LPL for first time

Former South African captain Fafdu Plessis will make his first appearance in the 2nd edition of the LankaPremier League (LPL) this year.According to the highly placedsources in the
Read Full Article

Points Table

LPL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Jaffna KingsJaffna Kings862002.21812
2Galle GladiatorsGalle Gladiators843100.0799
3Colombo StarsColombo Stars84400-0.5718
4Dambulla GiantsDambulla Giants83410-0.9597
5Kandy WarriorsKandy Warriors82600-0.6754
