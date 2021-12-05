Lanka Premier League News Updates
LPL scheduled to start from July 31
The third edition of the LankanPremier League (LPL), a franchise-based T20 tournament in Sri Lanka, will starton July 31. Amidst the instability in the country, Sri Lanka Cricket (
SLC introduces bizarre policies for retirement of players
Sri Lanka Cricket has introduced new policies regarding the retirement of players from international cricket and their participation in domestic leagues.Sri Lanka Cricket has intro
Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain debuts in LPL, takes two wickets
Sri Lankan franchise-based T20tournament, Lanka Premier League (LPL), kicked off on Sunday (December 5). DambullaGiants and Kandy Warriors faced off each other on the second day of
LPL: Five teams and their Squad
The Lanka Premier League (LPL 2021) Player Draft was held on Tuesday night (November 9) and some marquee players from across the world were picked up by five franchises along with
Five Tigers got teams after LPL draft
Five Bangladeshi cricketers have been selected in the Sri Lankan Premier League (LPL) franchise cricket tournament. Mohammad Mithun and Taskin are among the cricketers.Five Tigers
Faf du Plessis to play in LPL for first time
Former South African captain Fafdu Plessis will make his first appearance in the 2nd edition of the LankaPremier League (LPL) this year.According to the highly placedsources in the
Points Table
LPL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Jaffna Kings
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|2.218
|12
|2
|Galle Gladiators
|8
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0.079
|9
|3
|Colombo Stars
|8
|4
|4
|0
|0
|-0.571
|8
|4
|Dambulla Giants
|8
|3
|4
|1
|0
|-0.959
|7
|5
|Kandy Warriors
|8
|2
|6
|0
|0
|-0.675
|4