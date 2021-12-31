Bangladesh tour of New Zealand News Updates
Tamim, inspired by Mount Maunganui glory, targets win in SA
The record in South Africa has been very average for Tigers. However, Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal is keen to change the stat this time around. The opener is taking inspiratio
I play for my country not media: Mominul
After winning the Mount Maunganui Test, Bangladesh cricket was in a frenzy. Since losing the second Test by an innings, Tigers missed out on a chance to win the series. At the sa
Many Bangladeshi cricketers didn’t even think of test win in NZ
Bangladesh won the Mount Maunganui Test in New Zealand. With this historic victory, the Tigers have drawn a series for the first time on the soil of the ICC Test Championship cham
Sujon-Mushfiq reaches Bangladesh in rush
Bangladesh team, which concluded its tour of New Zealand, will officially return home next Saturday (January 15). But before that, two members of BangladeshKhaled Mahmud Sujan and
In-form Liton attains 15th position in Test rankings
Bangladesh's Liton Das has jumped to a career-best position in men's Test batting rankings after passing a great time with the bat in New Zealand.Liton made 196 runs in three inni
Mominul calls for building on belief Tigers gained
Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque has now set his sights into upcoming series that will be played over the next six months.It was a huge upset in the first Test against New Zealand