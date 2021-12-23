                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Under-19 Asia Cup News Updates

India knock Bangladesh out of U19 Asia Cup

Bangladesh have made an exit from the ACC U19 Asia Cup with a semi-final defeat to India at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.The Youth Tigers finished as Group B winners after a abandoned r
Bangladesh wants to reach final defeating India

Bangladesh Youth team has reached the semifinals of the Under-19 Asia Cup after defeating Nepal and Kuwait. Tiger's will faceIndiain the semi. The junior Tigers are confident and
Youth Asia Cup's semifinal line up

The line-up for the ongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup Semifinals in the United Arab Emirates has been finalized. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India have reached the Semifinals.Y
Pakistan beat India after last ball thriller

Pakistan beat India by two wickets in a tense match In theongoing ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.Batting first, India scored 236 runs. Pakistan won by 2 wickets in the very last ball of
Bangladesh U19 start their Asia Cup campaign with a dominating win against Nepal

Bangladesh has started ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with a huge victory. The current under-19 world champions brushed aside Nepal by 154 runs in their first match of the tournament.After
Mahmudul leads Bangladesh U19 clinch big win against New Zealand U19

Bangladesh Under-19 have registered a comprehensive win of 6 wickets against New Zealand Under-19 in the second one-day match at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln. [নিউজটি বাংলায়
Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Pakistan Under-19sPakistan Under-19s330001.1426
2India Under-19sIndia Under-19s321001.0854
3Afghanistan Under-19sAfghanistan Under-19s312000.1582
4United Arab Emirates Under-19sUnited Arab Emirates Under-19s30300-2.1000

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Bangladesh Under-19sBangladesh Under-19s320013.7605
2Sri Lanka Under-19sSri Lanka Under-19s320013.3405
3Kuwait Under-19sKuwait Under-19s31200-3.2752
4Nepal Under-19sNepal Under-19s30300-1.4850
