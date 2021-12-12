Bangladesh Cricket League News Updates
Sujon wants foreign players in NCL and BCL
Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketersRead Full Article
Inform Shuvagata not targeting national team return already
Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the topRead Full Article
Mithun keen to settle down in the opening
Mohammad Mithun batted in middle order for the national team. There hasnot been much success. Therefore he had been dropped out. But in recent times, his bat is shining brightRead Full Article
Shuvagata hands Central Zone BCL title with sensational ton
Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, MirpuRead Full Article
Mithun hits double ton in Central Zone's epic fightback
Not many days one would see a team taking a lead from 16/4 after conceding 387 runs with the ball.Mohammad Mithun scored his maiden 200 in first-class cricketThat was possible by tRead Full Article
Zakir, Mithun hundreds headline BCL final
South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.MoRead Full Article
Points Table
Group
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|South Zone (Bangladesh)
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0.216
|4
|2
|Central Zone (Bangladesh)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0.399
|3
|3
|North Zone (Bangladesh)
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-0.756
|3
|4
|East Zone (Bangladesh)
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.091
|2