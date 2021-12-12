                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bangladesh Cricket League News Updates

Hanuma Vihari last played a Test forIndia in March against Sri Lanka. Then he played in the Dhaka Premier League(DPL) after the Test series. The participation of foreign cricketers
Shuvagata Hom last played for the national team in 2016. He didn't get opportunity to play too many matches before that. Fortunately, at the age of 35, he is still one of the top
Mohammad Mithun batted in middle order for the national team. There hasnot been much success. Therefore he had been dropped out. But in recent times, his bat is shining bright
Walton Central Zone have won their third-ever first-class Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) title beating BCB South Zone on final day at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu
Not many days one would see a team taking a lead from 16/4 after conceding 387 runs with the ball.Mohammad Mithun scored his maiden 200 in first-class cricketThat was possible by t
South Zone are leading Central Zone by 203 runs after the end of the second day of the five-day Bangladesh Cricket League final at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Mo
Points Table

Group

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1South Zone (Bangladesh)South Zone (Bangladesh)310020.2164
2Central Zone (Bangladesh)Central Zone (Bangladesh)311010.3993
3North Zone (Bangladesh)North Zone (Bangladesh)31101-0.7563
4East Zone (Bangladesh)East Zone (Bangladesh)312000.0912
