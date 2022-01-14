                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
ICC Under-19 World Cup News Updates

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former
Read Full Article
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l
Read Full Article
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the
Read Full Article
Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

Babar Azam wants to win the next two World Cups for Pakistan

No doubt enjoying my form but with this form my number one goal is to win the two World Cups for Pakistan in the next year and a half and when that happens I will feel like my runs
Read Full Article
Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 3rd T20I of Afghanistan Tour of Zimbabwe will be held between Afghanistan and Zimbabwe on 14 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club, Harare, Zimbabwe.The third and final T20I of the t
Read Full Article
Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Sunil Gavaskar give a Compliment, Umran Malik is the second Indian player I'm looking to see after Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar praised Indian fast bowling sensation Umran Malik and said the last time he was so excited to see an Indian player like Malik was for Sachin Te
Read Full Article

Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1England Under-19sEngland Under-19s330003.0056
2Bangladesh Under-19sBangladesh Under-19s321000.2624
3United Arab Emirates Under-19sUnited Arab Emirates Under-19s31200-1.6302
4Canada Under-19sCanada Under-19s30300-1.8230

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1India Under-19sIndia Under-19s330002.9596
2South Africa Under-19sSouth Africa Under-19s321001.6534
3Ireland Under-19sIreland Under-19s31200-2.0582
4Uganda Under-19sUganda Under-19s30300-2.5880

Group C

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Pakistan Under-19sPakistan Under-19s330002.3026
2Afghanistan Under-19sAfghanistan Under-19s321001.4674
3Zimbabwe Under-19sZimbabwe Under-19s312000.0272
4Papua New Guinea Under-19sPapua New Guinea Under-19s30300-3.7200

Group D

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri Lanka Under-19sSri Lanka Under-19s330000.7536
2Australia Under-19sAustralia Under-19s321000.0964
3West Indies Under-19sWest Indies Under-19s312000.6992
4Scotland Under-19sScotland Under-19s30300-1.6660
