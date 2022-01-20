Legends League Cricket News Updates
Legends League Cricket: Delhi hosts matches in September 24 to 26
Legends League Cricket organizers on Tuesday announced the full schedule and venues for the forthcoming second edition of the tournament. This season is set to be played in six citRead Full Article
Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif, RP Singh available for Legends Cricket League 2
New Delhi, July 25 Legends League cricket will be attended by Mohammad Kaif and RP Singh. Both players were also part of the first season and made immense contributions to the seriRead Full Article
Legends League Cricket 2nd Edition has moved to India from Oman
The second edition of Legends League cricket will now be played in India instead of Oman. The same was confirmed by the tournament organizers on July 23 (Saturday).Legends League CRead Full Article
West Indian legend cricketer Sir Vivian Richards honored with Order of the Caribbean Community
West Indian cricket legend Sri Vivian Richards was a world-class batsman during his playing days. His contribution to the West India national cricket team has never been in doubt.Read Full Article
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement
Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the formerRead Full Article
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career
"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, lRead Full Article
Points Table
Legends League Cricket
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|World Giants
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1.008
|6
|2
|Asia Lions
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|-0.452
|4
|3
|India Maharajas
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|-0.437
|2