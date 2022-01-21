Bangladesh Premier League News Updates
PCB not to allow Pakistani cricketers to play in upcoming BBL
At the beginning of next year, therewill be many franchise leagues around the world. Along with Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSLRead Full Article
3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022
3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subjRead Full Article
'Quite a lot': Afg skipper on how BPL experience will help his team
History says Afghanistan have given Bangladesh a good go in all formats as players from both teams know each other quite well thanks to franchise leagues like BPL.Spinner Mujeeb UrRead Full Article
Du Plessis keen to exploit BPL's experience during IPL
South African superstar Faf du Plessis thinks the experience of playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be helpful in playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He haRead Full Article
BPL is more than competitive over all: Narine
Caribbean superstar Sunil Narine believes the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is very competitive. He admitted as other franchise leagues, BPL also has high standard and playing heRead Full Article
Barishal coach furious over young-star's irresponsibility
Khaled Mahmud Sujon cannot forget the defeat in thefinal of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has expressed extreme anger and dissatisfaction over the twoRead Full Article
Points Table
BPL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Fortune Barisal
|10
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0.244
|15
|2
|Comilla Victorians
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|0.709
|13
|3
|Khulna Tigers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|-0.127
|10
|4
|Chattogram Challengers
|10
|5
|5
|0
|0
|-0.134
|10
|5
|Minister Dhaka
|10
|4
|5
|0
|1
|-0.003
|9
|6
|Sylhet Sunrisers
|10
|1
|8
|0
|1
|-0.696
|3