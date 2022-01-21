                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Bangladesh Premier League News Updates

PCB not to allow Pakistani cricketers to play in upcoming BBL

PCB not to allow Pakistani cricketers to play in upcoming BBL

At the beginning of next year, therewill be many franchise leagues around the world. Along with Bangladesh PremierLeague (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL) and Pakistan Super League (PSL
Read Full Article
3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022

3 Bangladeshi cricketers named in BBL Draft 2022

3 cricketers from Bangladesh havegot a place in the players’ draft for the next edition of the Big Bash League(BBL). Cricket Australia (CA) has included them in the draft list subj
Read Full Article
'Quite a lot': Afg skipper on how BPL experience will help his team

'Quite a lot': Afg skipper on how BPL experience will help his team

History says Afghanistan have given Bangladesh a good go in all formats as players from both teams know each other quite well thanks to franchise leagues like BPL.Spinner Mujeeb Ur
Read Full Article
Du Plessis keen to exploit BPL's experience during IPL

Du Plessis keen to exploit BPL's experience during IPL

South African superstar Faf du Plessis thinks the experience of playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be helpful in playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He ha
Read Full Article
BPL is more than competitive over all: Narine

BPL is more than competitive over all: Narine

Caribbean superstar Sunil Narine believes the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is very competitive. He admitted as other franchise leagues, BPL also has high standard and playing he
Read Full Article
Barishal coach furious over young-star's irresponsibility

Barishal coach furious over young-star's irresponsibility

Khaled Mahmud Sujon cannot forget the defeat in thefinal of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has expressed extreme anger and dissatisfaction over the two
Read Full Article

Points Table

BPL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Fortune BarisalFortune Barisal1072010.24415
2Comilla VictoriansComilla Victorians1063010.70913
3Khulna TigersKhulna Tigers105500-0.12710
4Chattogram ChallengersChattogram Challengers105500-0.13410
5Minister DhakaMinister Dhaka104501-0.0039
6Sylhet SunrisersSylhet Sunrisers101801-0.6963
