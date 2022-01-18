                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right
  • Home
  • Series
  • Commonwealth Games Womens Qualifier 2022

Commonwealth Games Womens Cricket Qualifier 2022 News Updates

Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian women's team, has decided to take an indefinite leave of absencefrom cricket. Lanning, who just finishedanother successful campaign with Austr
Read Full Article
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W
Read Full Article
Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team

Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team

A special training squad for SriLanka's women's cricket team will be hired soon. This was revealed by one ofthe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, who is also involved in the develop
Read Full Article
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former
Read Full Article
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l
Read Full Article
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the
Read Full Article

Points Table

T20

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Sri Lanka WomenSri Lanka Women440003.4418
2Bangladesh WomenBangladesh Women431002.0056
3Scotland WomenScotland Women42200-0.6894
4Malaysia WomenMalaysia Women41300-2.5212
5Kenya WomenKenya Women40400-2.6510
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.