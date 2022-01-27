                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Pakistan Super League News Updates

Rohit touches Babar's losing record in franchise cricket

Rohit touches Babar's losing record in franchise cricket

The strength of franchise cricketteams is close. As a result, the competition is also enjoyable. However, luckisn't always on one’s side. As a result, there are some cases of conti
Read Full Article
IPL is miles ahead of PSL: Khawaja

IPL is miles ahead of PSL: Khawaja

Usman Khawaja is regarded as the biggest representative of Pakistan Super League- PSL according to many. The Pakistani origin cricketer has various times spoken with affection for
Read Full Article
PSL 2022: Speech by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the conclusion of the HBL PSL Finals

PSL 2022: Speech by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the conclusion of the HBL PSL Finals

At the PSL 7 closing ceremony, the PCB Chairman announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board would expand PSL matches to include Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.The Pakistan Cricket Board
Read Full Article
Lahore Qalandars conquers maiden PSL title crushing defending champs

Lahore Qalandars conquers maiden PSL title crushing defending champs

Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars has won their maiden title in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League- PSL. They defeated the Defending Champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs i
Read Full Article
Rashid Khan clears PSL final issue

Rashid Khan clears PSL final issue

Rashid Khan is now in Bangladesh to play an international series. He is playing an ODI series against the hosts.The Spinnerhad to give up Pakistan Super League (PSL) for national d
Read Full Article
PSL 2022: Final Match LQ vs MS Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Tricks & Weather Report

PSL 2022: Final Match LQ vs MS Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Tricks & Weather Report

Multan Sultans, the defending Pakistan Super League champions, are back in the PSL finals against the Lahore Qalandars. This game promises to be a hard fought match between two tea
Read Full Article

Points Table

PSL

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Multan SultansMultan Sultans1091001.25318
2Lahore QalandarsLahore Qalandars1064000.76512
3Peshawar ZalmiPeshawar Zalmi106400-0.34012
4Islamabad UnitedIslamabad United104600-0.0698
5Quetta GladiatorsQuetta Gladiators104600-0.7208
6Karachi KingsKarachi Kings101900-0.8782
