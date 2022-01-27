Pakistan Super League News Updates
Rohit touches Babar's losing record in franchise cricket
The strength of franchise cricketteams is close. As a result, the competition is also enjoyable. However, luckisn't always on one's side. As a result, there are some cases of conti
IPL is miles ahead of PSL: Khawaja
Usman Khawaja is regarded as the biggest representative of Pakistan Super League- PSL according to many. The Pakistani origin cricketer has various times spoken with affection for
PSL 2022: Speech by PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja at the conclusion of the HBL PSL Finals
At the PSL 7 closing ceremony, the PCB Chairman announced that the Pakistan Cricket Board would expand PSL matches to include Multan, Peshawar and Quetta.The Pakistan Cricket Board
Lahore Qalandars conquers maiden PSL title crushing defending champs
Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars has won their maiden title in the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League- PSL. They defeated the Defending Champions Multan Sultans by 42 runs i
Rashid Khan clears PSL final issue
Rashid Khan is now in Bangladesh to play an international series. He is playing an ODI series against the hosts.The Spinnerhad to give up Pakistan Super League (PSL) for national d
PSL 2022: Final Match LQ vs MS Dream Playing 11 Prediction, Pitch Report, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Tricks & Weather Report
Multan Sultans, the defending Pakistan Super League champions, are back in the PSL finals against the Lahore Qalandars. This game promises to be a hard fought match between two tea
Points Table
PSL
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Multan Sultans
|10
|9
|1
|0
|0
|1.253
|18
|2
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|0.765
|12
|3
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|-0.340
|12
|4
|Islamabad United
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-0.069
|8
|5
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|-0.720
|8
|6
|Karachi Kings
|10
|1
|9
|0
|0
|-0.878
|2