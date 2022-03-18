Bangladesh tour of South Africa News Updates
Taskin recovers from injury, fit for West Indies ODIs and T20Is
Taskin Ahmed has finally recoveredfrom an injury sustained during the tour of South Africa a couple of months ago.Selector Habibul Bashar Sumon said there have been no more worries
"It will be unfair to throw him into international cricket" - Temba Bavuma makes shocking statement on Dewald Brevis
In the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, the youngster from South Africa named Dewald Brevis has roped a lot of fans with his fearless approach with the bat. The Rohit Sha
Domingo suggests Mushfiqur to play 'reverse sweep' according to match situation
Mushfiqur Rahim has made it ahabit to get out while playing reverse sweep repeatedly. Many of his innings arebeing ended unexpectedly in this way as well as the team also fall in d
'Not alarming', says Mominul on team getting all-out below 100
Tigers surrendered during both the test matches against the host in South Africa due to their dismal show with the bat. Bangladesh were bundled all-out under 100 twice in the tour.
Khaled fined for throwing ball at Verreynne
Bangladesh seamer Khaled Ahmed has been fined 15 percent of his match fees and handed one demerit point for breaching level 1 of ICC code of conduct during the second Test against
Mushfiqur gets full support from captain Mominul in 'reverse sweep' conflict
Mushfiqur Rahim has made it ahabit to get out while playing reverse sweep repeatedly. Many of his inningsare being ended unexpectedly for this reason. However, Test captain Mominul