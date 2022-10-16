ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates
I'd be very surprised if Shakib doesn't dominate this T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup: Watson
The memory of the 2019 ODI WorldCup is not too old yet. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan showed oneof the best performances throughout the tournament in World Cup histor
Sridharan to coach Bangladesh team in Asia Cup, Domingo out of T20 plan
The head coach of the nationalteam, Russell Domingo, has been finally removed from the coaching panel of theBangladesh T20 team due to continuous failure. Indian coach Sridharan Sr
Shakib sees Asia Cup as the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup
Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasanhas become the captain of Bangladesh recently in the T20 format after the Testformat. After coming to the captaincy, Shakib's first challenge is the
Suryakumar is bit like AB de Villiers: Ponting
Former Australian captain RickyPonting has compared Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav with former South Africa starcricketer AB de Villiers. The Australian great does the comparison
Shakib to captain Bangladesh in New Zealand tri-series, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup
The current Test captain ShakibAl Hasan has been appointed as the new T20 captain of the Bangladesh team. Hehas got the responsibility of T20 captain till next T20 World Cup.The As
I don't think that I should be begging people to play for their countries: West Indies coach Phil Simmons
Caribbean cricketers play in allthe franchise leagues of the world. But the reluctance of the cricketers can beseen when playing for their own national team. Star all-rounder Andre
Points Table
Group 2
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|India
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group 1
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Afghanistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|England
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|West Indies
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0