ICC Men's T20 World Cup News Updates

I'd be very surprised if Shakib doesn't dominate this T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup: Watson

The memory of the 2019 ODI WorldCup is not too old yet. Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan showed oneof the best performances throughout the tournament in World Cup histor
Read Full Article
Sridharan to coach Bangladesh team in Asia Cup, Domingo out of T20 plan

The head coach of the nationalteam, Russell Domingo, has been finally removed from the coaching panel of theBangladesh T20 team due to continuous failure. Indian coach Sridharan Sr
Read Full Article
Shakib sees Asia Cup as the preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasanhas become the captain of Bangladesh recently in the T20 format after the Testformat. After coming to the captaincy, Shakib’s first challenge is the
Read Full Article
Suryakumar is bit like AB de Villiers: Ponting

Former Australian captain RickyPonting has compared Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav with former South Africa starcricketer AB de Villiers. The Australian great does the comparison
Read Full Article
Shakib to captain Bangladesh in New Zealand tri-series, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup

The current Test captain ShakibAl Hasan has been appointed as the new T20 captain of the Bangladesh team. Hehas got the responsibility of T20 captain till next T20 World Cup.The As
Read Full Article
I don't think that I should be begging people to play for their countries: West Indies coach Phil Simmons

Caribbean cricketers play in allthe franchise leagues of the world. But the reluctance of the cricketers can beseen when playing for their own national team. Star all-rounder Andre
Read Full Article

Points Table

Group 2

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1PakistanPakistan0000000
2South AfricaSouth Africa0000000
3BangladeshBangladesh0000000
4IndiaIndia0000000

Group 1

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1AfghanistanAfghanistan0000000
2EnglandEngland0000000
3New ZealandNew Zealand0000000
4AustraliaAustralia0000000

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1NamibiaNamibia0000000
2Sri LankaSri Lanka0000000

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1ScotlandScotland0000000
2West IndiesWest Indies0000000
