Indian Premier League News Updates
Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad
India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the ZimbabweRead Full Article
Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier LeagueRead Full Article
Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly
Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righRead Full Article
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement
Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the formerRead Full Article
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career
"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, lRead Full Article
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop
West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in theRead Full Article
Points Table
Indian Premier League
|Position
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Tied
|Net RR
|Points
|1
|Gujarat Titans
|14
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0.316
|20
|2
|Rajasthan Royals
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0.298
|18
|3
|Lucknow Super Giants
|14
|9
|5
|0
|0
|0.251
|18
|4
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|-0.253
|16
|5
|Delhi Capitals
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0.204
|14
|6
|Punjab Kings
|14
|7
|7
|0
|0
|0.126
|14
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0.146
|12
|8
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|14
|6
|8
|0
|0
|-0.379
|12
|9
|Chennai Super Kings
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-0.203
|8
|10
|Mumbai Indians
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|-0.506
|8