Indian Premier League News Updates

Shahbaz Ahmed replaces injured Washington Sundar in India squad

India have named Shahbaz Ahmed asthe replacement for all-rounder Washington Sundar on Tuesday (August 16) for the upcoming Zimbabwe series. Sundar hasbeen ruled out of the Zimbabwe
Jadeja likely to part away with Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja has been aregular member of Chennai Super Kings for several years. Chennai had also putthe captain's armband on Jadeja before the start of the Indian Premier League
Gaikwad reckons IPL 2022 pitches were bowler friendly

Ruturaj Gaikwad is turning out to be one of the rising stars in the present era. He hogged the limelight when he finished as the leading run scorer in the IPL 2021 season. The righ
'Take a look in the mirror' Mickey Arthur tells Umar Akmal to after statement

Mickey Arthur has responded to the allegations made against him by Umar Akmal. Mickey Arthur has urged Umar Akmal to take a look back at his own behavior before claiming the former
Mickey Arthur's "unprofessional" behavior is accused by Umar Akmal for destroying his career

"Mickey Arthur had personal issues with me at the time, but the team management at the time didn't say anything and they're still silent today." Mickey Arthur, on the other hand, l
Babar Azam will become a legend in white ball cricket, says Ian Bishop

West Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Ian Bishop has praised Pakistan captain Babar Azam, claiming he will be the greatest white-ball cricketer of all time, particularly in the
Points Table

Indian Premier League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans14104000.31620
2Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals1495000.29818
3Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants1495000.25118
4Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore148600-0.25316
5Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals1477000.20414
6Punjab KingsPunjab Kings1477000.12614
7Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders1468000.14612
8Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad146800-0.37912
9Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings1441000-0.2038
10Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians1441000-0.5068
