                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Sri Lanka tour of Bangladesh News Updates

Bangladesh spinners need to learn from Sri Lanka series

Bangladesh spinners need to learn from Sri Lanka series

The recently-concluded Sri Lankaseries was not a good one for the Bangladesh bowlers. Especially the spinnerscould not take advantage of the wickets of Chattogram and Dhaka. The Ti
Read Full Article
BCB arranges 4-day special camp for spinners

BCB arranges 4-day special camp for spinners

The lack of spinners forBangladesh in the Test format has become clear in the recently concludedBangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series. With the end of the series, the BangladeshCricket
Read Full Article
Sujon suggests Mominul to leave captaincy

Sujon suggests Mominul to leave captaincy

Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the teamdirector of the national team, is in favor of relieving Mominul Haque of theleadership role due to the pressure of form created by the captaincy. Howev
Read Full Article
Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests

Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests

Bangladesh’s spin department consistsof several off-spinners. The last time a leg-spinner played was seven yearsago. It has been thought for so long that Bangladesh are rich in the
Read Full Article
Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance

Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance

After a miserable defeat by 10 wicketsagainst Sri Lanka in the final Test of the two-match Test series against SriLanka at home, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that all-roun
Read Full Article
BCB to send cricketers to psychologists to deal with mental problems

BCB to send cricketers to psychologists to deal with mental problems

Bangladesh cricketers cannot playtwo Tests in a row - Dhaka Test has once again provided an instance for suchallegations. Bangladesh have accepted a miserable defeat in the Dhaka T
Read Full Article
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.