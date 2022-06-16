Bangladesh tour of West Indies News Updates
Live: Bangladesh bring in Taijul Islam as they aim for clean sweep
Bangladesh have won the toss for the third time in a row, and opted to field again. The Tigers are already 2-0 up in the three match ODI series, and looking to win their 11th ODI
Bangladesh aim whitewash as West Indies look to turn around a horrendous record
Bangladesh will be taking on hosts West Indies in the third and final ODI on the series. The Tigers have already sealed the series by winning the first two matches. West Indies, wh
Spinners break West Indies apart to give Bangladesh a series win
Bangladesh have sealed the series by winning the second ODI by a massive margin of 9 wickets against West Indies. The spinners helped to dismantle the hosts for 108, and then the v
Bowlers hand Bangladesh their first win of the West Indies tour
Bangladesh posted their first win on the tour of West Indies with a six-wicket victory on Sunday in the first ODI in Guyana.Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl in a match red
Live: Bangladesh to bowl as Nasum debuts
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has won the toss and decided to field in the first ODI of the three match series against West Indies. The Tigers have handed a debut to Nasum Ahmed.T
Bangladesh look to win their first match of the tour against West Indies
Bangladesh will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series. It has been a rough tour for the Tigers so far, as they lost every completed match so far. Howe