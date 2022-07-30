Bangladesh tour of Zimbabwe News Updates
In the second match, we were nervous: Bijoy
Bangladesh ODI team have beenshowing magnificent performances for the past few years. After winning theseries 2-1 in South Africa, they whitewashed West Indies at their home. ThattRead Full Article
Bangladesh's goal is to score 350 runs in ODIs
Bangladesh team play most oftheir matches in Mirpur. The wicket of the 'Home of Cricket' is slow-paced, sothe spinners get assistance here. Batters find it difficult to score runs,Read Full Article
Everyone would have accepted if we lost to India or Australia: Tamim
In recent times, the success inBangladesh cricket is only the performance of the ODI team. When the same ODIteam loses a series against a comparatively weaker team like Zimbabwe, iRead Full Article
I like to rotate the strike: Afif
Bangladesh all-rounder AfifHossain is only 22 years old, but it seems that he has been batting for manyyears. This in-form cricketer has become Bangladesh's trump card in limitedovRead Full Article
Afif feels 'no pressure' as finisher
Bangladesh cricketer Afif Hossainhas made batting under pressure a habit. This young all-rounder of the nationalteam got a small opportunity always to contribute with the ball. OnRead Full Article
When you have lost games scoring 300, 250 looks like 200: Tamim
The Tigers lost the first matchof the ODI series even after scoring 303 runs. Zimbabwe also chased the targetof 291 runs in the second match. However, Bangladesh won by a huge margRead Full Article