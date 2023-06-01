
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









Indian Premier League News Updates

Ruturaj Gaikwad has a bright future when it comes to Indian cricket, says Wasim Akram

Legendary Pakistani pacesetter Wasim Akram has heaped praise on Chennai Super Kings opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, saying he has a bright future ahead of him. CSK defeated Gujara

I couldn’t sleep, kept wondering what could I do different: Mohit Sharma after IPL final

Gujarat Titans pacer Mohit Sharmabowled brilliantly throughout the entire Indian Premier League (IPL). Mohit'scomeback after not getting a team in the IPL for a few consecutive sea

BCCI to plant 1,47,000 trees across the country for 294 dot balls in IPL playoffs

Trees will be planted with eachdot ball- even the number is not insignificant. 500 trees for each dot ball. TheBoard of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took such a great initia

MS Dhoni to undergo tests for knee injury in Mumbai hospital

Following Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) triumph in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final, reports have now surfaced that franchise captain MS Dhoni is likely to undergo a series

Kevin Pietersen picks his team of IPL 2023

The sixteenth edition of the cash-rich Indian Premier League came to a close recently. As many as 10 teams battled it out amongst themselves to qualify for the playoffs. The likes

Ambati Rayudu announces retirement from all forms of cricket

India batter Ambati Rayudu hasdeclared his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket within 24 hours ofretiring from IPL. This middle-order batter ended his 23-year cricket caree

Points Table

Indian Premier League

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostN/RTiedNet RRPoints
1Gujarat TitansGujarat Titans14104000.80920
2Chennai Super KingsChennai Super Kings1485100.65217
3Lucknow Super GiantsLucknow Super Giants1485100.28417
4Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians148600-0.04416
5Rajasthan RoyalsRajasthan Royals1477000.14814
6Royal Challengers BangaloreRoyal Challengers Bangalore1477000.13514
7Kolkata Knight RidersKolkata Knight Riders146800-0.23912
8Punjab KingsPunjab Kings146800-0.30412
9Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals145900-0.80810
10Sunrisers HyderabadSunrisers Hyderabad1441000-0.5908
