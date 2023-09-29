Afghanistan tour of Bangladesh News Updates
I’ll completely blame Tamim for our series loss against Afghanistan: Shakib
Bangladesh lost the ODI series by2-1 in July against Afghanistan. Tamim Iqbal announced retirement all of a suddenafter the first match in that series, in which Bangladesh lost by
Hridoy thinks if the team don't win, then scoring fifty is worthless
Towhid Hridoy has shown hispotential to the international arena just after his debut recently. He’s only22, but his maturity with the bat is worth seeing. Whether the team succeeds
Jonathan Trott, Azmatullah Omarzai fined for breaching ICC Code of Conduct
Jonathan Trott has had a busytime on the Bangladesh tour. In addition to training the Afghans, he had todeal with the media had to be regularly dealt with. This time the news of th
Shakib wants to carry T20 series win confidence to the Asia Cup
Bangladesh T20 captain Shakib AlHasan wants to use the confidence in the Asia Cup of ODI format gained by theT20 team in the recently-concluded Afghanistan series.Although Tamim Iq
Shakib Al Hasan praises BPL for team's good performance
How effective is the BangladeshPremier League (BPL) in the Bangladesh national team - this question arises inthe minds of many. However, the country's biggest cricket star Shakib A
Live: Bangladesh field first, make two changes
Bangladesh have won the toss andelected to field first for the second consecutive match in the last and second T20Iof the series against Afghanistan. Bangladesh have made two chang