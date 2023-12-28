ICC Cricket World Cup News Updates
ICC World Cup 2023 breaks broadcast and digital records
The ODI World Cup ended more thana month ago. Apart from successfully hosting the World Cup, India, one of themost influential countries in the cricket world, has also set a new re
Brian Lara lauds Virat Kohli for his record-breaking performance in World Cup 2023
Former Indian captain Virat Kohli brought the best out of himself in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 tournament, wherein he shattered multiple records. The right-handed batsman ba
Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence after not playing the 2023 World Cup final
India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin played just one game in the entire ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 and his solitary appearance came against Australia in the team's ope
Kashmir students accused of terrorism for ‘celebrating’ India World Cup defeat
After the recently concluded ICC ODIWorld Cup final between India and Australia, seven students from Jammu andKashmir were taken into custody for celebrating India's defeat. This w
It was as quiet as a library: Pat Cummins recalls Virat Kohli's dismissal in ODI World Cup final
Australia defeated India by 6 wicketsin the ICC ODI World Cup final. A week after the final, Australian captainCummins is still reeling in those sweet memories. In a special interv
Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to India's crushing defeat against Australia in World Cup 2023 final
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reacted to India's performance against Australia in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. T