The Bangladesh Cricket Board was founded in 1972 as the Bangladesh Cricket Control Board. Its first constitution was drafted in 1976. The board changed its name, dropping "control" from its title, in January 2007. The board also controls the team's sponsorship. Since 2003 telecommunications company Grameenphone has sponsored the men and women's national teams. Between 2007 and 2011 they invested ৳151.5 million (US$1.8 million) in developing sport in the country. In 2006 the Board established an academy to encourage the development of young and inexperienced players. The Board issues central contracts to the national players and issuing match fees. In 2005 players were given about $1,000 for each Test they played and $500 per ODI.

