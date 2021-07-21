History

The first cricket match in Zimbabwe (then Rhodesia) took place on August 16, 1890 near Masvingo (then Fort Victoria). Touring teams gradually began making their way to Rhodesia in the 1900s, and the standards of the game continued to improve as they entered the South African national competition (the Currie Cup). After independence, Zimbabwe was elected an associate member of the ICC in 1981 and finally played its first test match (against India in Harare) in October 1992 after having already participated in three one-day World Cup tournaments.