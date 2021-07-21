History

The Australian national men's cricket team represents Australia in international men's cricket. Commonly the oldest team in test cricket history, playing in the first ever test match in 1877, the team also plays One-Day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) cricket, both of which played on the first ODI against England in . participate in the 1970–71 season and the first T20I, against New Zealand in the 2004–05 season, winning both games. The team draws its players from teams that compete in Australia's national competitions - the Sheffield Shield, the Australian cricket tournament with limited overs and the Big Bash League. The national team has played 834 test matches, won 394, lost 226, drew 212 and drew 2. In January 2021, Australia ranks third in the ICC test championship with 113 points. Australia are the most successful team in test cricket history in terms of overall wins, win / loss ratio and percentage of wins. The team played 956 ODI matches, won 580, lost 333, drew 9 and finished 34 without a result. In January 2021, Australia ranks fourth in the ICC ODI Championship with 111 points, but has been in first place for 141 out of 185 months since its introduction in 2002. Australia is the most successful team in ODI cricket history and has won more than 60 percent of their games, with a record seven World Cup finals (1975, 1987, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015) and having won the World Cup five times won: 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015. Australia is the first (and only) team to compete in four consecutive World Cup finals (1996, 1999, 2003 and 2007) and the old record of three consecutive World Cup appearances of the West Indies (1975, 1979 and 1983). and the first and only team to win 3 consecutive world championships (1999, 2003 and 2007). The team were undefeated in 34 consecutive World Cup games through the 2011 Cricket World Cup, where Pakistan beat them by 4 wickets in the group stage. It is also the second team to win a World Cup (2015) on home soil after India (2011). Australia has also won the ICC Champions Trophy twice (2006 and 2009), making it the first and only team to have won consecutive Champions Trophy tournaments. Australia is the only team that has won 5 Cricket World Cups, no other team has won at most 2 Cricket World Cups. The national team has played 141 Twenty20 International games, winning 72, losing 64, drawing 2 and finishing 3 without a result. From January 2021, Australia will take second place in the ICC T20I Championship with 272 points. In addition, the team reached the final of the ICC World Twenty20 2010, in which it lost to England. On January 12, 2019, Australia won the first ODI against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground with 34 runs, making their 1,000th run. Victory in international cricket.