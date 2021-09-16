William Porterfield
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|37 years, 11 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|58
|High Score
|32
|Average
|9.66
|Strike Rate
|25.55
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|7
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|145
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|4343
|High Score
|139
|Average
|30.58
|Strike Rate
|68.95
|100s
|11
|50s
|20
|6s
|32
|4s
|455
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|59
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|1079
|High Score
|72
|Average
|20.35
|Strike Rate
|111.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|23
|4s
|120
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|191
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|4562
|High Score
|127
|Average
|26.36
|Strike Rate
|123.93
|100s
|1
|50s
|23
|6s
|114
|4s
|496
|Matches
|294
|Innings
|289
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|8958
|High Score
|139
|Average
|31.99
|Strike Rate
|71.64
|100s
|15
|50s
|49
|6s
|81
|4s
|967
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|226
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|6867
|High Score
|207
|Average
|31.64
|Strike Rate
|46.95
|100s
|11
|50s
|34
|6s
|49
|4s
|881
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|61
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|195
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|294
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|136
|Innings
|4
|overs
|18
|Runs
|138
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/29
|bestmatch
|1/29
|Average
|69.00
|econ
|7.66
|Strike Rate
|54.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0