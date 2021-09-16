                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
William Porterfield

William Porterfield
NationalityIreland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age37 years, 11 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches3
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs58
High Score32
Average9.66
Strike Rate25.55
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s7
Matches148
Innings145
Not Out3
Runs4343
High Score139
Average30.58
Strike Rate68.95
100s11
50s20
6s32
4s455
Matches61
Innings59
Not Out6
Runs1079
High Score72
Average20.35
Strike Rate111.12
100s0
50s3
6s23
4s120
Matches195
Innings191
Not Out18
Runs4562
High Score127
Average26.36
Strike Rate123.93
100s1
50s23
6s114
4s496
Matches294
Innings289
Not Out9
Runs8958
High Score139
Average31.99
Strike Rate71.64
100s15
50s49
6s81
4s967
Matches136
Innings226
Not Out9
Runs6867
High Score207
Average31.64
Strike Rate46.95
100s11
50s34
6s49
4s881
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches148
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches61
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches195
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches294
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches136
Innings4
overs18
Runs138
wickets2
bestinning1/29
bestmatch1/29
Average69.00
econ7.66
Strike Rate54.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
